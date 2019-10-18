Gritman Medical Center will host two free training sessions about safe sleep practices for infants in an effort to help reduce the number of infant deaths in Idaho.
Kathleen Webb and Liz Montgomery of the Inland Northwest SIDS/SUID Foundation will lead training 2-3:30 p.m. Monday.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Gritman will host the ABC’s of Safe Sleep training for parents and community members. Bart Buckendorf, a 35-year tenured paramedic for Ada County, will teach Monday’s evening training.
Buckendorf will visit Genesee on Saturday, Moscow on Monday and Potlatch on Tuesday before traveling north toward Coeur d’Alene and Spokane.
Training is free.
To register, contact Gritman Education Department at (208) 883-2232 or education@gritman.org.