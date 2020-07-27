Gritman Medical Center, Palouse Care Network and the Washington State University Foundation were recipients of $900,000 in grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, according to a news release from the trust.
The WSU Foundation in Pullman received $450,000 for new equipment to support aquatic science research. Gritman Medical Center in Moscow received $250,000 for new fluoroscopy imaging equipment to serve rural patients. Palouse Care Network in Moscow received $200,000 for a new facility to support life-affirming health care choices.
Grants are made to organizations across the Pacific Northwest serving in arts and culture, education, health care, human services and scientific research. The Murdock Trust is a charity based in Vancouver, Wash., and was created by the will of the late Melvin Murdock.