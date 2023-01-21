As Gritman Medical Center in Moscow emerges from the difficult early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is making efforts to increase its number of health care workers, including nurses.

Gritman is ramping up its recruitment for the hospital’s nurse residency program. The program officially launched in 2015, but the hospital has put a new emphasis on expanding it in the past year, said assistant chief nursing officer Candice Allen.

Allen said there are 16 participants in the program and the hospital is hoping to add 10 more in May. Gritman recruits these nurses from local colleges and allows them to train with the nurses in Moscow with the hope they will stay in the region to continue their careers.

