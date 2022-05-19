A $750,000 donation by Beatriz and Edmund Schweitzer will help fund expanded specialty care and added clinic space at Gritman Medical Center.
That includes building out the Palouse Neurology clinic on the first floor of the hospital’s downtown medical office building, and four clinical spaces on the building’s first and third floors.
Third-floor additions include an expansion of Gritman’s Interventional Pain Clinic, whose team specializes in nonopioid treatments for chronic pain.
Under Dr. Sarita Said-Said, Palouse Neurology offers services for patients including those with ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and stroke. It is operated by Palouse Specialty Physicians, a regional health care partnership that includes Gritman, Pullman Regional and Whitman Hospital in Colfax.
Beatriz Schweitzer said she and her husband wanted to improve care close to home for local patients.
“Ed and I are passionate about supporting access to medical care, and perhaps in a more holistic way than is available today,” she said.
The clinic’s location near other departments will make coordinated care at the hospital more accessible to patients, said CEO Kara Besst.
“We have a critical responsibility to increase access to care in service to our patients,” she said.
Funding for the project comes entirely from donations such as the Schweitzers’, and Gritman’s operating revenue.
“We appreciate the trust placed in us by the Schweitzers to help advance health care on the Palouse,” Besst said. “Their friendship, leadership and generosity is appreciated more than words can express and truly sets this project in motion.”