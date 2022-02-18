Gritman Medical Center in Moscow admitted nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to a Thursday news release from the hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has admitted 206 patients with COVID-19.
Local health agencies reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday on the Palouse.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases in Latah County. These include two people under the age of 5, one person between ages 5 and 12, five people between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s.
There have been 6,041 confirmed cases, 544 probable cases and 46 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported 16 new cases, which brings the total for the pandemic to 9,162. According to the latest numbers provided Wednesday from the Washington Department of Health, there have been 88 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.