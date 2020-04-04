As of Friday, Gritman Medical Center has collected 84 COVID-19 test samples for processing at the state laboratory in Boise, as well as two commercial labs, according to a post on Gritman’s Facebook page.
The post stated test kits continue to be in short supply nationwide. Gritman has a supply of test kits and has been testing multiple people per day for the last month if they meet the screening guidelines established by state and federal public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the last two weeks, the hospital has seen an increase in patients who have met the guidelines for testing and have consequently tested more frequently. No one who has met the guidelines has been turned away for testing, the post said.
The current guidelines for testing, which are subject to change, include: COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees and higher, cough and shortness of breath; hospitalized patients; health care facility workers with symptoms; patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms; patients 65 and older with symptoms; patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms; and first responders with symptoms.
Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing, said the hospital is asking all patients visiting Gritman to wear a mask. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided to them at the entry to the hospital. He said the masks provided at the entry are for patients only.
Visitor access is also restricted to the hospital because of the coronavirus. According to the hospital’s website, no visitors are allowed in any patient room or the Emergency Department except one parent or guardian for pediatric patients. One companion is allowed for delivering mothers in the Family Birth Center.
LATAH COUNTY — According to a Latah County news release, the county activated a county-wide Emergency Operations Center to enhance communications between first responder agencies, municipalities and Latah County departments.
The release said the EOC’s purpose is to gather, analyze and disseminate information and to support local government and first responders in their mission to preserve life and property. The EOC does not offer any direct services to the public.
County notices and updates regarding COVID-19 are listed on the Latah County website atwww.latah.id.us/disaster_services.
PALOUSE AND L-C VALLEY — Asotin County Public Health announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, while confirmed cases in Latah and Whitman counties remained unchanged.
In a news release, Asotin County Public Health said the person who tested positive for the virus is hospitalized but offered no further information about their identity. The number of confirmed cases in nearby Nez Perce County remains at 13.
Latah and Whitman counties reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are now three cases confirmed in Idaho County. There are still none in Clearwater and Lewis counties.
Whitman County Public Health said its count of confirmed cases remains at 11, with at least 268 people testing negative for the disease. Latah County reported its first and only confirmed case Wednesday.
Health officials did this week reiterate coronavirus can be carried for weeks without causing symptoms and some carriers never develop symptoms. The number of unconfirmed cases in the region could be substantially higher than those confirmed through testing.
Health authorities in Idaho’s panhandle announced Friday there are now 39 confirmed cases in the region, which includes Kootenai, Shoshone, Benewah, Bonner and Boundary counties.
An updated look at COVID-19 facts, figures and guidance for Idaho can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Washington information can be found at www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus.