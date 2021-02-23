Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is urging people to make sure they qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before scheduling a vaccination appointment.
Last week, a handful of people were denied a vaccine at one of Gritman’s clinics because they did not meet qualifications established by the state of Idaho, said Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing.
“If for some reason they show up and we can’t verify whether or not they qualify, there’s a chance they can be turned away,” he said.
Mundt said a great deal of scheduling a vaccine appointment is on the “honor system.”
“We need people to be responsible, review the criteria and only schedule themselves if they meet the criteria,” he said.
To receive a vaccine through Gritman, visit gritman.org/vaccine. Click the “Check if you qualify” link.
People 65 years and older and a long list of priority groups, including first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff, can get the vaccine in Idaho.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Idaho is under the authority and direction of Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and, in Latah County, Public Health - Idaho North Central District, according to the Gritman website.
If qualified for the vaccine, click the “PrepMod Vaccine Clinics” link on the Gritman vaccine webpage to schedule an appointment.
Mundt said Gritman’s vaccination clinics are held at the hospital and at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center. He said patients should check their appointment confirmation email to see which location the patient should go to be vaccinated. There are no walk-up appointments.
He said patients at vaccine clinics must present a valid photo identification and insurance card.
Mundt said no vaccines are wasted at Gritman clinics.
“We are not wasting doses,” he said. “We use every single dose that comes to us through public health authorities, so people don’t need to worry about that.”
Whitman County reported another 28 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday pushing its case total to 3,304 since the pandemic began.
New cases included 13 people younger than 20, three women and seven men between 20 and 39 and one woman and four men between 40 and 59. According to a press release from Whitman County Public Health, 88 people have been hospitalized with the disease — up from 87 reported Friday. Deaths from the virus remained at 42.
Whitman County is currently in Phase 1B of Washington’s vaccination plan. Those who wish to know their eligibility status can visit FindYourPhaseWA.org for more information.
Latah County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday, which brings its total to 2,650.
New cases included five women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29 and one woman in her 60s.
According to Idaho Public Health’s website, 2,450 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Latah County since the pandemic began and the number of deaths related to the virus remained unchanged at six.
