Gritman Medical Center will have an open house and demonstrations for its Rock Steady Boxing program designed for people with Parkinson’s disease 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow.
Rock Steady Boxing is a nationwide fitness program based on noncontact boxing training principles and is designed to improve the mobility, balance and strength of people fighting Parkinson’s.
The course is offered at 7 and 9:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 1:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, visit gritman.org/events.