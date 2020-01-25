The Gritman Foundation announced Thursday that because generosity from the community, including gifts received at the 2019 Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events, it has met its funding goal of $120,000 to purchase a state-of-the-art hematology analyzer.
Each year, the Gritman laboratory department performs more than 140,000 complete blood count tests.
The hematology analyzer, expected in April, will have the ability to perform 200 complete blood counts per hour. Hematology studies are essential in treating cancer and maintaining patient health during treatment.