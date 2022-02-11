BOISE — House lawmakers approved a $20 increase in the grocery tax credit on a 40-27 vote Thursday, despite claims it’s a “slap in the face” for Idaho taxpayers.
House Bill 509 increases the grocery tax credit from $100 to $120 for all Idaho residents under the age of 65, and from $120 to $140 for those 65 and older.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, noted the proposed increase doesn’t take effect until 2023 — meaning people wouldn’t actually get it until they file their 2024 income tax return.
“We’re going to offer $20 two years out and think that meets the needs of Idaho families?” he said. “Are you kidding me? This is insulting to the families whose hard work created that surplus.”
With the state looking at a $1.9 billion budget surplus this year — and inflation in the Mountain West region pushing 9% — he said the state needs to do more.
He made a motion to send the bill to the amending order, so language could be added to repeal the 6% sales tax on food entirely.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, supported the move, saying she didn’t realize HB 509 only provided $20 in grocery tax relief.
“I don’t know how I can go back to my new district and say, ‘Yeah, we’re giving you $20 in two years.’ That’s just lame,” she said. “That, to me, is a slap in the face for our citizens.”
Nate’s motion failed 41-26, in part because lawmakers are reluctant to stray from standard procedures. Typically, germane policy committees vet bills and determine if they need amending.
However, even some who opposed the motion said more needs to be done.
“I don’t think (a $20 increase) goes far enough,” said Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston. “I think we need to get a bill that’s going to work and give real help to our people.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the basic question with HB 509 is whether something is better than nothing.
“I think that’s where we find ourselves now,” she said. “Is $20 in two years better than nothing?”
In this case, she said, the answer was no.
“Something isn’t always better than nothing,” Rubel said. “The danger in taking something is that the message goes out that the problem has been solved … To be clear, if this passes, it hasn’t. This bill would do nothing meaningful whatsoever for anybody.”
Supporters disputed that notion, saying the bill clearly provides tax relief for Idaho citizens, even if it isn’t as much as some people want.
“We can quibble about how much it returns, but the focus of this bill is to return money to the taxpayers of Idaho,” said Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. “That should be all of our focus.”
The motion to approve HB 509 and send it to the Senate for further action passed 40-27.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, supported Nate’s motion to send the legislation to the amending order. All other north central Idaho lawmakers opposed the move.
On the motion to send the bill on to the Senate, Reps. Kingsley and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, voted in support. Reps. McCann, Giddings, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, all voted no.
