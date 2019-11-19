A schedule and ground rules have been set for tonight’s special meeting of the Moscow School District Board of Trustees. The board will have an open-forum focused on the district’s implementation of mastery-based education. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Moscow High School auditorium.
The meeting is open to the public and will consist of a 30-minute presentation from district administrators followed by a comment session where attendees are invited to share concerns, experiences and solutions regarding the new grading and reporting system.
Discussion will be mediated by Coeur d’Alene Superintendent Steve Cook.
Ground rules for comments, released by the board Monday, are as follows:
- Speakers should identify who they are and who they represent.
- Discourse will be civil.
- No personnel or student issues will be discussed.
- Everyone who wishes to speak will be given a chance to speak before having others speak a second time.
- Because of the amount of speakers and time constraints, speakers are asked to limit initial comments to 3 minutes.
- Be respectful.
- When bringing forward a concern, please bring forward a possible solution.
- Answers to questions will not be provided, this is an information gathering session.