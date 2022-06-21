A local economic development group wants to be the catalyst behind a new Independence Day tradition in Moscow.
Advance Idaho is organizing the Latah County Independence Day Parade set to take place at 10 a.m. July 4 on Main Street. The Latah County government is not sponsoring or endorsing the parade, according to comments it has left on the parade’s Facebook page.
Advance Idaho is rounding up sponsors and parade participants for the first of what members hope will become an annual event.
According to the Latah County Historical Society and Daily News archives, it appears the last Moscow Fourth of July parade took place in 2004.
Jason Elmore, Advance Idaho member, said he moved to Moscow from a small Indiana town that had a Fourth of July Parade every year.
“When we got here, it was the first thing we noticed — where’s the Fourth of July parade?” he said.
Advance Idaho member Stefan Haney also came from the Midwest with fond memories of attending Fourth of July parades. He and Elmore decided Advance Idaho could encourage other members of Moscow’s business community to support a parade.
“Why should we expect someone else to throw it?” Haney said. “Let’s start asking people and let’s just get started.”
In addition to the parade, a car show is planned for 12 p.m. on Fourth Street and food vendors will be available.
“We have lists and we have groups of people who are calling religious organizations, civic organizations, civic leaders, Special Olympics, the 4-H program,” Elmore said. “We’ve reached out to everybody whose got connections to anybody.”
Elmore said they are hoping local veterans, high schools, sports teams and the University of Idaho get involved.
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be positioned along the parade route to ensure children are not running into the road, Elmore said.
Elmore said a parade is a way to honor veterans while also helping drive commerce and enhance community in Moscow.
According to the rules posted on the event’s website, all parade entries must be approved by the Parade Committee Chairman and no “vulgar” entries will be allowed.
“We’re trying to honor veterans and first responders and celebrate, so we’re trying to be inclusive and nothing divisive or offensive,” Elmore said.
All participants must agree to comply with rules of the road and directions provided by the City of Moscow staff, police and parade staff, the website says.
Advance Idaho, which has applied for nonprofit status, was established at the beginning of 2022. Haney said it was started by business owners with the goal of creating more jobs on the Palouse.
“How do we connect employers with employees near and far with places to work?” Haney said. “What would it look like to create 500 jobs here with businesses expanding?”
Haney said Advance Idaho wants to be an additive resource working along with the Chamber of Commerce and other local economic development organizations.
Advance Idaho’s website lists its goals as cultivating a pro-business regulatory environment, promoting business opportunities and attracting new businesses to Idaho.
Its list of “values” states, “We are created in the image of God and endowed with inalienable rights.”
Elmore addressed concerns posted on social media about whether the parade has a religious or political influence.
“We’re trying to encourage commerce and community, and we’re actually trying very hard to stage a non-divisive event,” he said. “So, this isn’t attempting to be political or necessarily religious except that it is the Fourth of July where we celebrate our political freedoms and our religious freedoms and all our freedoms.”
Elmore indicated it is not affiliated with Moscow-based Christ Church.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.