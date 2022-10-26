A revolving loan fund or dedicated construction fund for school facilities are two of the ideas lawmakers will consider as they look for ways to help Idaho school districts address their building needs.

Neither option was discussed in much detail during a meeting of the Funding Construction of Public Schools Working Group on Tuesday.

Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who co-chairs the working group, said the intent of the meeting was mostly to brainstorm and get different ideas out on the table. The committee will then consider the options in greater depth at its next meeting.

