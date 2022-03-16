In Whitman County, about half of all suicides take place outside of the city of Pullman, according to Annie Pillers, founder of the Whitman County’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Task Force. Of those suicides, middle aged and elderly men are the two most likely groups to die by suicide in Whitman County.
The Whitman County’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention and Response Task Force is looking to change those numbers by working in communities around the county to provide resources and education.
The task force members met with the League of Women Voters of Pullman at their monthly brown bag lunch Zoom meeting. The members in attendance were Pastor Corey Laughary from Palouse, Palouse River Counseling Director Mike Berney, and task force founder Pillers. Currently, the task force has about 40 members from different organizations and areas of the county.
They gave an update on what they were doing and then answered questions from the group. In the three years the group had been active Pillers said they had distributed thousands of wallet sized cards with information on suicide prevention. The cards provide information about how anyone can help someone in their community who may be struggling and contact information for local resources.
“We have probably 6,000 of our suicide prevention wallet cards out in communities. And we just did a second printing. I think that’s been spectacular,” Pillars said.
The task force has been working on ways to include their information into schools as well, and said the Pullman School District gave their wallet cards to all students in middle and high school. Berney said part of what the task force wants to accomplish is being a resource for communities and working with them to provide those resources in the most effective way for them.
“This is one thing I think the task force is particularly effective about because we have representatives in the community and that same solution doesn’t necessarily work in each (group),” Berney said.
The task force offers training to organizations and communities around Whitman County, like the “Questions, Persuade, Refer” training that take 60-to-90 minutes to complete. Many of the trainings can be done over Zoom, but others, like the mental health first aid training, can take up to eight hours to complete and is much harder to complete over Zoom in one sitting.
“What we’re looking at doing is actually working at the broader scale of both prevention and awareness,” Pillers said. “And then after there has been a death by suicide, supporting that community however they define themselves.”
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.