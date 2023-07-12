Group sues Idaho over abortion travel law

Matsumoto

A Pacific Northwest advocacy group Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Idaho in U.S. District Court challenging the recently enacted “abortion trafficking” law.

Idaho was the first state in the nation to pass this kind of ban, which makes it a felony for an adult to take a minor across state lines for an abortion without parental consent.

Legal Voice and other groups contend that the law violates the First and 14th amendments and the right to travel within and between states.

