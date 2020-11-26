A collaborative effort filled up Whitman County food pantries with food and 75 free meals were distributed to Washington State University students who are staying in Pullman during Thanksgiving break.
The combination of Washington State University staff, the Council on Aging and Human Services, the Rosauers in Colfax and a Whitman County grant helped provide Thanksgiving meals to families and individuals.
Council on Aging Director Paige Collins said it started when the nonprofit took part in this year’s annual Tom’s Turkey Drive, a food drive organized by KREM 2 meteorologist Tom Sherry.
The Whitman County grant, along with private donations and assistance from Rosauers, helped provide all of the pantries in the county with the food they needed for local families, she said.
“Ultimately, we distributed 800 Thanksgiving meals through 11 food pantries and the WSU Pantry,” Collins said.
Luci Loera, executive director of the WSU Office for Access and Opportunity, said the WSU pantry staff Monday gave out 75 free turkey meals in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott in Pullman to any student who signed up for one.
Loera said students drove their car to the parking lot and staff loaded the turkey meals into their trunks. Some were delivered to those who did not have transportation.
Loera said this is the first time the food pantry has performed a Thanksgiving meal distribution event.
“I hope it’s not our last,” she said.
She said the effort was important because it lets the students know the food pantry staff is thinking of them and that it wants to remove any food barriers they may have.
Loera said the food pantry is filled by generous donations of faculty, staff and student parents. This year, because of the pandemic, she has seen an increase in the number of people using the food pantry for the first time.
“People are struggling on many levels,” she said.
Loera said the students who picked up food on Monday expressed gratitude and several said this will be their first time cooking a turkey.
Loera said she is thinking about whether a similar event could be organized during WSU’s winter break next month.
Collins expressed the same desire to work with the WSU pantry again.
“I would love to see if in 2021 we at the Council on Aging and Human Services could make our partnership with the WSU Pantry more formal,” she said. “I’d love to have them as one of our ‘supported sites.’ The very beginning of this is perhaps in the works.”
The food pantries were not the only places providing free meals to this week.
Pullman restaurant Oak on Main announced on Facebook it gave away 160 turkey meals Tuesday night with the help of generous donations from the public.
Oak on Main had been providing free meals once a week since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but had to stop in October because of high demand and rising food costs. On Sunday, it announced it would be able to give away meals again courtesy of donations.
“Food insecurity is a real problem on the Palouse and we appreciate that this has become a community giving back program!” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.