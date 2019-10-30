The Idaho Women 100 Celebration, League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women have teamed up to celebrate 123 years of women’s right to vote in Idaho. Women were given the right to vote Nov. 3, 1896 by an Idaho constitutional amendment.
The participants will staff information tables from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., and Rosauers, 411 N. Main St., Moscow. They will answer questions about voter registration in Idaho and will hand out a card with a suffragist-era recipe handed down five generations in an Idaho family.
National suffrage for women was granted by the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
For more information, contact Susan Ripley, (208) 882-2914.