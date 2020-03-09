When a Potlatch woman and her friend started Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope in 2017 to help cancer patients, all they had was a little bit of seed money and a Facebook page.
What they found out is many others in Latah and Whitman counties were willing to help.
“It really became a groundswell, like a total grassroots effort this past three years of people that want to have an opportunity to have a positive impact,” said co-founder Debi Dockins.
The organization, which now has 24 committee members, gives $500 to cancer patients in Latah and Whitman counties to use for whatever they need. Thanks to donations to the organization, it has handed out money to 69 patients in 17 cities and towns for a total of $41,000. Dockins said it has already donated $10,000 so far this year.
Dockins said patients have used the money to pay for new tires for their car for when they drive to Spokane for treatment. Others use it for gas, groceries and plane tickets so they can visit their families. She said anybody can apply to receive money, and it is not based on financial status.
Committee member Eric Hollenbeck said one Moscow woman wrote in a letter that she used part of her money to pay for gas, and the rest to give flowers to the nurses and other patients at the hospital.
“That letter, when I read it, it just really encapsulates what our mission is for everyone involved and that is to truly spread hope throughout the communities,” Hollenbeck said.
Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope raises much of its money through fundraising events. Its biggest annual event, Bunko for a Cause, takes place 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
A charity bowling tournament for both Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope and the Whitman County Humane Society took place Saturday at Zeppoz in Pullman.
Dockins and her friend, Becky Chavez, dreamed up the idea for giving money to cancer patients around 2012 because of their own family history with the disease. Dockins’ father died of cancer in 2002 and her mother is currently fighting against cancer. Chavez’s mother and mother-in-law are battling breast cancer.
That would later lead them to create a nonprofit in 2017 that is now under the Rotary Club of Pullman.
Dockins and Hollenbeck said individuals, other nonprofits and businesses have stepped up to donate money, offer their venue for events or spread awareness of the cause. For example, a gardening business in Kendrick donated $1,000 to the organization.
“I think, because of the work Northwest Hope does, the reputation that it has throughout the community, it inspires other people to join the cause,” Hollenbeck said.
They encourage people to contact the committee to if they want to help the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope or be a recipient.
Information can be found online at Facebook or by email to nwhope@yahoo.com.
“We don’t want to keep any of this money,” Dockins said. “It not our goal to have a bank account with hundreds of thousands of dollars in it. It’s our goal to raise it and give it.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.