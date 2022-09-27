Expansion of neurology and oncology care are components of a project Gritman Medical Center recently started at its downtown Moscow medical office building.

Updated spaces for Palouse Neurology on the first floor and the hospital’s interventional pain clinic on the third floor are part of the work at the C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building, 803 S. Main St.

It also doubles the space of Palouse Oncology and Gritman Infusion Services with upgrades such as 12 new infusion bays on the second floor.

