Gymnasts go virtual

Gymnasts from Palouse Empire Gymnastics in Moscow recently competed in the Virtual Pink Invitational. The virtual event was based out of Pennsylvania and was a fundraiser for the BY HER SIDE organization which helps women who have breast or ovarian cancer. More than 63 gymnastics clubs and 2,000-plus gymnasts participated. PEG was the only West Coast team participating in the event.

Recommended for you