The Garfield-Palouse 4-H and FFA Boosters is seeking new members and officers. The group will have a meeting to elect new officers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Art Room at the Garfield-Palouse High School, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse.
The Booster Club is made up of parents, extended family members of Garfield-Palouse 4-H and FFA students, staff, members of the community, business leaders and former FFA students. The purpose of the club is to support the Gar-Pal 4-H and FFA program and its members. Money raised from fundraisers is used to help the 4-H club and FFA chapter with travel expenses, equipment needed for club and chapter operations and assistance with 4-H and FFA events and activities as needed.
Those interested in an officer position can contact Megan Wilson at (206) 265-0004.