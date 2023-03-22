Palouse Habitat for Humanity is expanding its Moscow thrift store with the hope that more revenue will lead to more affordable homes being built on the Palouse.

In April, Sprenger Construction will begin work to renovate the Palouse Habitat Surplus Sale on 304 N. Main St. to combine all the adjoining buildings into one store.

“We’re more than doubling our retail square footage,” said Habitat Executive Director Jennifer Wallace.

