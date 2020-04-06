Palouse Habitat for Humanity Director Jennifer Wallace says Richard and Roberta Kruger were the first people to ever tell her, ‘We’ll think about it,’ after being told their application for a fresh, affordable home had been approved.
As of last weekend, after months of work alongside more than 200 volunteers, the two are the newest homeowners in the city of Palouse.
Wallace said the Krugers previously lived in a more than 100-year-old house in Troy that was ill suited to their specific needs — Roberta has multiple sclerosis and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. The old house’s tight confines made it difficult for her to access areas of the abode, including the kitchen, and made it necessary for her to sleep in the living room, Wallace said.
“When we were in the application process, she told me flat out, ‘I just want to be able to do my own laundry,’ ” Wallace said.
Every dimension of the Krugers’s new home was designed with Roberta in mind, Wallace said. The master bathroom features a roll-in shower. The home’s countertops and appliances were installed at a height that would be more convenient for someone in a wheelchair and, yes, the laundry room is large enough for her to move around in comfortably.
Wallace said the home is a “hand-up, not a hand-out,” noting families who they help are committed to repaying Habitat for Humanity for the appraised value of the home albeit at an affordable rate. In lieu of a downpayment, the Krugers put in “sweat equity” — about 400 hours of work — helping habitat volunteers in the construction of the home. Roberta helped the organization mail out newsletters while Rick, a retired Army veteran, former construction worker and seasonal worker for the city of Moscow, helped out on the build site.
“Rick was there every Saturday — he’s an amazing volunteer,” Wallace said.
Wallace said making homeownership accessible to people with low to moderate incomes is an incredibly effective way to create economic mobility in a community. Homeownership is the kind of asset people can pass on to their children to help build generational wealth, she said. Giving people in lower income brackets access to that kind of asset can be a potent way to give these families enough financial purchase to improve their economic standing. Even in the short-term, she said, having affordable housing that they own gives people the kind of security that allows them to focus their energies on other important issues.
“There’s studies that have been done that, if you stabilize a critical element, a basic human need like housing ... it gives the family the resources, financial and emotional, and timewise to focus on other areas of need in their life,” Wallace said.
After workers finished the Krugers’s new home in June, Wallace said, they were able to pour the foundation for their next project in Uniontown ahead of schedule. However, that project may be delayed with Palouse Habitat’s usual revenue streams frozen at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wallace said the organization depends on two revenue sources to stay afloat — their Surplus Sale store on North Main Street in Moscow and their annual Beans and Jeans fundraiser, which is scheduled for the last Saturday of April. She said Beans and Jeans usually raises about $115,000 to be used strictly for their next build, but the store is their biggest moneymaker. The store earns about $164,000 a year — a large sum covers the rest if the remaining costs of their homebuilding projects and the rest is used to “keep the lights on,” she said.
“We’re going into our busy season — April through September are our biggest months, and this is really kind of cutting us off at the knees,” Wallace said. “This is really killing us because people would be cleaning out their sheds or their garages from previous projects, they would be shopping to buy for new projects.”
Wallace said she and other leaders are investigating ways to apply for government aid and emergency grants as they navigate these unprecedented waters. She said Beans and Jeans has been rescheduled for Aug. 22 and she has some hope that the store could open for at least part of its busy season.
There’s no telling how much they’ll be able to raise, but Wallace said it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to build a house this year.
That would be a shame, she said, not only for the applicants waiting on a home, but for the larger community as well. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity are especially important in times like these, she said.
“While we are all being told to stay at home, there’s an awful lot of people who are either in crowded conditions or unsafe conditions,” she said.
“Some peoples’ home is not the refuge you would hope for them to have, especially in a pandemic like this, and so we are one of the organizations out there trying to offer a solution to that problem.”
