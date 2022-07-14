Palouse Habitat for Humanity recently introduced a program to give families trying to make a new home for themselves a helping boost.
It partnered with other local nonprofits to offer families vouchers of up to $200 to shop at its Palouse Habitat Surplus Sale, a Moscow store that offers donated furniture and other home supplies. Each voucher includes one trip from a Palouse Habitat delivery truck.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity offered 30 vouchers for survivors of the 2020 Babb Road Fire in Malden and Pine City. It also offered five vouchers each to people in programs offered by Family Promise of the Palouse and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse.
Jennifer Wallace, director of Palouse Habitat for Humanity, said a handful of families have already confirmed they will use the vouchers.
Wallace said Palouse Habitat for Humanity has offered free items from its store to people in emergency situations, but that is done on a case-by-case basis.
“This was an attempt to actually create a structured program,” she said about the vouchers.
Wallace said she was inspired by a similar voucher program offered by The Hope Center thrift store in Moscow.
To start the pilot program, the nonprofit raised a little more than $10,000 with some matching funds provided by United Way of Whitman County and the Women’s Leadership Guild of Pullman Regional Hospital.
She said ATVP and Family Promise felt like natural partners in that they share similar missions to help people get back on their feet and into a new home. Family Promise works with homeless families and ATVP supports victims of domestic violence.
Wallace also wanted the vouchers to extend beyond the local nonprofits, which is why she focused on the victims of the Babb Road Fire, which burned 80% of homes in Malden and Pine City in 2020.
“Even though it’s been two years now, they’re still rebuilding that community,” she said.
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity Surplus Sale store is located in Moscow and is filled entirely with donated items that are priced based on their condition.
Wallace said a $200 voucher should provide someone all of the basics they need to furnish their home if they shop at the store.
In the future, she hopes to continue the voucher program and expand it to other area nonprofits.
“This is something that I hope will grow,” she said.
