Hall of Fame effort

Arlin Colborg, right, recently received national recognition from the Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association for his contributions to the collecting, preservation, and exhibition of antique tractors, engines and equipment. Colborg is on the board of directors of of the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club, Inc. This summer he initiated an all-day, slow tractor drive through the hills east of Moscow. Colborg received his Hall of Fame award at the October meeting of the Lewis Clark Antique Power Club at the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum in Pomeroy, Wash. He’s pictured here with Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club, Inc. President Jude Durfey.
