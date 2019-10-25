A variety of Halloween events are scheduled throughout the region. Among the many, some of them include the following:
Moscow
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R, 1975) will show at 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. today and Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. A costume contest will precede the second show. The cost is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Prop kits are provided, and no outside props are allowed. Tickets may be purchased at www.siriusentertainment.org.
- The University of Idaho Theophilus Tower is welcoming families from the community to the 41st annual Tower Trick or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Guests will experience 12 floors of decorated themes, along with door-to-door trick-or-treating, games and prizes. Lots of candy will be available.
- Ridenbaugh Haunted House is set for 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Ridenbaugh Hall, University of Idaho. Admission is $1 or one canned food item. Proceeds go to the Moscow Food Bank. (Children’s hour will be from 7-8 p.m.)
- Humane Society of the Palouse and Moscow Alehouse will host a “Howl-O-Ween” event from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The family-friendly event will aid the Human Society’s Merlin Fund, which funds surgeries for animals in need. It is open to all members of the community, regardless of pet ownership. Entry is $15 for teens and adults. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Entry includes two beer tokens for those 21 and older, one professional photo from the photo booth, two raffle tickets, face painting and one token for the dog Halloween games. Additional tokens will be available for purchase. Featured activities include a dog howling contest, dog trick contest, raffle drawings, photo booth, face painting, kids activities and more. More information and a full schedule of activities can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/2N30WCj.
- Animals of the Night offers animals, activites, exhibits, no-host hot beverages and learning opportunities about nocturnal creatures, such as owls, bats and wolves for free. Costumes are encouraged. The event is put on by PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Shuttled rides offered from Rosauers’ parking lot.
Pullman
- “Haunted Skies,” a planetarium show, is set for 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall. The show is about the imaginary terrors of the night sky from myth and legend. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
Palouse
- The 18th annual Haunted Palouse is set for 7-10 p.m. today and Saturday. This event will feature tours through two haunted buildings, as well as a haunted hay ride. Recommended ages for this event are 12 and older. Food will be available for purchase. The cost is $25. Proceeds benefit a number of nonprofit organizations around Palouse.
- The Bank Left Gallery & Bistro will feature “Hauntings at The Bank Left” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. This event will feature an autumn evening of dining and storytelling of mysterious happenings at this historical bank building. The menu will include chicken with port and figs, autumn vegetables and artichoke compote. The price is $24.50, wine is $6.50, beer is $3.50 and dessert is $6.50.
Colfax
- Spooky Stories for ages 21 and older is set for 7 p.m. today at the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. This event will feature works by Stephen King, Edgar Allen Poe and other authors, along with treats, spirited beverages and other scary surprises.
Garfield
- The Garfield Library is participating in the town’s annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween. Local businesses will line up on California Street to hand out candy and goodies.
Colton
- Trick-or-treat at the Colton Branch Library is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Halloween.