A rundown of Halloween-themed events scheduled for the Palouse next week.
All week
The Potlatch Library is running a costume exchange through Friday. Donate gently used or new costumes for any age and size. For more information email the Potlatch Library at potlatch@latahlibrary.org.
Malden Library and St. John Library patrons can stop by to pick up Halloween craft bags this week.
Palouse Library patrons can stop by and pick up Halloween masks kits this week. Masks include a pumpkin, a cat, a fantastical creature and others.
The Albion Library is offering “Just Add Pumpkin” kits to patrons this week. All kits include ingredients to make a pumpkin cake, minus the pumpkin. Kits are limited to one per family because of limited supplies.
The Troy library will be having a Trick or Treat for books event. The Troy Library is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The books will be suitable for children ranging from preschool to eighth grade.
Wednesday
The Moscow Library after-school craft this week is “Pumpkin Pandamoanimum,” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. School-age children can participate in fall festivities and pumpkin crafting. All children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact programming@latahlibrary.org.
Thursday
At 10:30 a.m., the Moscow Library will be have a “Skull-k Around the Library” event. There will be to-go crafts, a themed walk, free books and prepackaged treats. Costumes are encouraged. For more information contact the library at programming@latahlibrary.org.
The Palouse Discovery Science Center is putting on a spooky science starting today through Halloween. Some require a reservation, which can be done by emailing frontdesk@palousescience.org with the number of participants and ages for the event. For a complete list of events go to palousescience.net/spookyscience. Costumes are encouraged.
Friday
From 3-6 p.m., the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center have scheduled a downtown trick or treat along Main Street between Third and Sixth streets. There will be pumpkins, face painting and candy to enjoy. Free and open to the public and masks are encouraged.
Oct. 30
The Moscow Farmers Market will be celebrating the end of the market season and Halloween with a costume contest. The contest is open to everyone, with special photo backdrops for the pictures. A photo release form is required to enter, those younger than 18 need a parent or guardian’s signature.
The Gladish Community & Cultural Center in Pullman will be celebrating Halloween from 4-8 p.m. with trunk or treating. To sign up to be a trunker, visit gladishcommunity.org/halloween. The YMCA of the Palouse will be in the gym for a Kid’s Carnival, which is free with a donation to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse or $2 for those 12 and older without a donation. Children younger than 12 get in free. For those 12 and older, the Pullman Civic Theatre will have a Haunted House. Tickets are $5. Those interested in being part of the Haunted house can send a headshot to technical_director@pullmancivictheatre.org.
The Palouse Folklore Society has a Halloween contra dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Tickets cost $5-$8, costumes are encouraged. For more information visit plaousefolk.org or call (208) 882-0273.
Oct. 31
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has scheduled their third annual trunk or treat from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Colfax. There will also be a harvest festival, scheduled by the Colfax Baptists Church and a free haunted house from 5-9 p.m. at 34 W. Church St. Local businesses will be handing out candy.
From 4-7 p.m., the Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will be having a trunk or treat in the parking lot. The Eastside Marketplace is located at 1420 S. Blaine St. in Moscow. Costumes are encouraged.
Theophilus Tower Trick or Treat returns to the University of Idaho campus from 4-6 p.m. at 1098 W. Sixth St. in Moscow. Face coverings are required for those who want to enter the building.