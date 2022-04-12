Hammer Time

Jennifer Wallace, right, executive director of Habitat for Humanity’s Palouse affiliate, presented Washington state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, an award from Habitat for Humanity for his service and support of affordable housing. The award was presented April during a legislative breakfast hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
