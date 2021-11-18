An upgrade to the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music topped a slew of updates and announcements Wednesday at a monthly Moscow Chamber of Commerce lunch focused on the arts in Moscow.
The event also included presentations from the University of Idaho Theatre Department, Washington Idaho Symphony and Moscow Artwalk.
The Lionel Hampton School of Music’s director, Vanessa Sielert, said renovations to the Hampton building, built in 1950, will begin in December and be completed in the fall of 2022. Renovations will include the removal of asbestos from the building and an upgrade in technology for the teaching spaces.
Sielert also highlighted the return to in-person attendance for the annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival evening concerts scheduled for late February in the UI Kibbie Dome. In addition, the UI Jazz Choir’s popular holiday concert will return Dec. 10 and be free and in-person.
“This semester we were able to perform in our building unmasked … for a masked audience,” Sielert said. “That feels really good.”
The Lionel Hampton School of Music also joined 19 other universities across the country in a Grammy Museum affiliates program, Sielert said. At the jazz festival, a group of six student musicians from the program, including one University of Idaho student, will perform and also work with the festival’s Jazz in the School outreach efforts.
University of Idaho Theater Department Chair Robert Caisley said the department recently started a scholarship for transfer students into the department from Diablo Valley College (Calif.), in honor of a recent graduate who died from epilepsy. The Ari Keever Memorial Scholarship is accepting seed money with the first scholarship anticipated in the fall, Caisley said. Keever graduated from UI in 2019 and had recently performed in the Shakespeare Festival and with the Boise Contemporary Theatre.
The theater department has also done some construction, Caisley said, and has installed new seats into the Hartung Theater thanks to a gift from Bill Fagerbakke, a University of Idaho alumnus who will be at the opening night of this winter’s “The Christmas Carol” for a rededication of the auditorium to recognize his contributions. A question-and-answer session with Fagerbakke will follow the play.
Fagerbakke is the voice of Patrick Starfish on Spongebob Squarepants and has appeared on the sitcoms “Coach” and “How I Met your Mother.”
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com