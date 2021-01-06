The Moscow School District will not be able to conduct its annual sixth grade field trip to the University of Idaho’s McCall Outdoor Science School this year, but district officials say the tradition will continue once the pandemic abates.
With the cancellation of MOSS’s “residential” programming, where students from around the state visit its McCall campus for a couple of days of outdoor education, Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the trip will not be possible for the coming spring.
However, Bailey said it’s likely the only challenge Moscow schools will have in rejoining the program next year is a more perennial worry — money. He said the program typically costs the district around $40,000 to $45,000, the majority of which comes from fundraising.
Bailey said he’d like to find a more stable funding source for the program — perhaps through a business or group of businesses that would be willing to sponsor the program. Despite the yearly headache of securing funding, he said the program has proved to be invaluable to students. He said the trip has become a kind of milestone for some in the district.
“The nice thing is we do it in our sixth grade level and that’s the first year all the kids come together from all of our elementary schools,” Bailey said. “So it’s another (chance for) bonding, and for peer interactions and so forth.”
While there are plenty of outdoor spaces in Moscow’s own backyard, Bailey said it’s beneficial to send students to a camp-style program. Part of the adventure is the novelty of an unfamiliar destination. He said it wouldn’t be the same as camping close to home and there is no in-classroom substitute for MOSS’s outdoor educational experience. Karla Eitel, the program’s education director, agrees it’s a uniquely beneficial model.
In the program, students spend their days learning outside in all kinds of weather. She said the outdoor setting helps to inform some of the curriculum. Lessons like how to avoid frostbite and stay warm are part of each lesson -- or, as Eitel puts it, “How do we take care of ourselves and how do we take care of each other.”
“That’s a particularly relevant message right now. As a world community, we’re trying to figure out -- how do we take care of ourselves and each other,” she said. “In our context, that message is really relevant and then it also gets extended to ‘how do you stay outside all day, be comfortable, and learn, and figure out how to interact well with your peers?’”
With residential programming on hold, Eitel said MOSS found other ways to serve Idaho students through daily programming. Each week, children in the nearby McCall-Donnelly School District spend two days attending school in person at school facilities and spend the rest of the week learning outdoors on the MOSS campus.
While this alternative programming has been rewarding, Eitel said they are hopeful they will be able to begin inviting schools to visit from across the state once more by next fall. She said Moscow students in particular have become a fixture of that program.
“(The) Moscow School District has been part of MOSS since the beginning. They’re incredibly important just to who we are as a program,” she said. “The teachers in the (Moscow) district have been instrumental in shaping our curriculum and we’re just really looking forward to being able to work with all of those different schools again.”
