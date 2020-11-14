After more of the remaining ballots were counted Friday, Tom Handy remains in the lead over Dean Kinzer for the District 2 Whitman County Commissioner race.
With an estimated 700 ballots left to be counted, the race is still too close to call. Handy, with 9,153 votes, leads the incumbent Kinzer by 187 votes. Kinzer has 8,966 votes.
The next ballot count is scheduled for Wednesday.
The race between Handy and Kinzer has been so close that Kinzer led at one point last week before Handy overtook him this week.
Voter turnout in Whitman County has risen to 81.5 percent with the latest count. More than 20,000 registered voters cast their ballots this election.
Final results for the 2020 election won’t be officially certified at the county level until Nov. 24.