Harbor Freight Tools is planning to establish a store in the former Shopko building on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
In an email to the Daily News, Harbor Freight Tools spokeswoman Lisa Hartley wrote that the retailer will open in the spring, but is not ready yet to announce an opening date.
The 18,000-square-foot store will be the 27th Harbor Freight Tools store in Washington. It will stock a selection of hand and power tools, as well as accessories for automotive equipment, storage, outdoor power equipment, welding supplies and shop equipment.
“We’re currently hiring a number of full- and part-time positions for our new Pullman store, including sales and stocking associates, supervisors and managers,” Hartley wrote.
According to the email, the retailer has 1,000 stores across the country. It started in Southern California in 1977.
The building at 1450 S. Grand Ave., has been vacant since Shopko closed in April. The company last year filed for bankruptcy and closed stores across the country, including in Lewiston.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce Director Marie Dymkoski wrote in an email to the Daily News that Pullman residents she has heard from are welcoming the prospect of Harbor Freight Tools coming to the city, though some told her they would prefer it to be a Target.