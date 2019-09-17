Steve Harmon withdrew his declaration of candidacy Friday for one of the three open Moscow City Council positions.
Kelsey Berends, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez and incumbent Anne Zabala all filed to run for city council. The election is Nov. 5.
The six candidates will speak and answer questions at a Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
The cost is $15 for chamber members and $17 for nonmembers. Those who do not wish to eat lunch can enter for free but are asked to RSVP by calling the chamber at (208) 882-1800.