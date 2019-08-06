A 42-year-old Harvard woman went missing for almost 24 hours in eastern Latah County before she was found Monday morning.
According to Latah County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brannon Jordan, the woman was found at about 7:15 a.m. Monday near mile marker 4.5 on Vassar Meadow Road near Shea Meadows west of Bovill. She was a dehydrated and had some bumps and bruises, according to Jordan.
The woman was reported missing at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Big Sand Creek Road outside Bovill.
Jordan said the woman, who was camping at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill, got lost after her dog or dogs jumped out of her vehicle and fled. One of her vehicle tires popped during her search for the animal(s), and she was forced to walk.
He said she was in phone contact with the sheriff’s office for a short time while she was lost, but deputies were unable to locate her. Latah County Search and Rescue and Life Flight Network were dispatched to search for the woman and the Potlatch Volunteer Fire Department were sent for medical treatment.