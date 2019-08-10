The Appaloosa Horse Museum and Heritage Center and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen will have an educational event, “Hatley Ranch History,” 2-7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the historic Hatley Ranch on Pony Club Road in Deary.
Craig Hatley will lead guided wagon tours of the ranch, and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen will demonstrate techniques for responsible stewardship of public lands.
Dinner will be 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen on Main Street.
The event is $65 per person, which includes dinner. Reservations can be made at (208) 882-5578 ext. 279.
Visit appaloosamuseum.com for information.