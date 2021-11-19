Hauling leaves

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsChris Sandoval of Sando Lawn Services tosses leaves into the bed of his pickup as he cleans up the sidewalk on the corner of Third Street and Van Buren Street on Thursday afternoon in Moscow. Sandoval said the sidewalk took two trips to unload and he assumed the backyard would take even more than that.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

