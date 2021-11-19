Hauling leaves

Chris Sandoval of Sando Lawn Services tosses leaves into the bed of his pickup as he cleans up the sidewalk on the corner of Third Street and Van Buren Street on Thursday afternoon in Moscow. Sandoval said the sidewalk took two trips to unload and assumed the backyard would take even more than that.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Cats came here on alien spacecraft
- Moscow resident dies in wreck north of New Meadows
- Moscow’s Bloom to close after 11 years at Friendship Square
- Moscow School District nurse released from her contract
- Marsha J. Drury
- Moscow to request joint ownership of airport
- Robert E. Wakefield
- Judith Marie Druffel
- Giddings censured for unbecoming conduct
- A growing crisis in caregiving industry