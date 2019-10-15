The annual Haunted Palouse will open Friday for two weekends of haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. The two haunted buildings, the Newspaper and Printing Museum and the Old City Fire Station, in downtown Palouse, will be open 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Oct. 25 and 26.
Admission is $25, and must be paid in cash. A “20 for 20” group discount is also available, earning groups of 20 or more a 20-percent discount.
Participants must be 12 or older. For more information, call (509) 595-1129 or visit shortened link bit.ly/2kIPC49.