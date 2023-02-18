Having the doggy doo discussion ... again

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Moscow residents received the city’s February 2023 newsletter last week. The first piece in it concerned pet waste.

Having written about the subject here a couple of times in the past kind of makes this issue irritating. The greater irritation, however, is the number of people who still won’t pick up after their pets and hope no one is looking.

There are some who do not know what to do. In Moscow, pet waste in your yard needs to be picked up and then placed in the standard municipal waste stream. That’s a garbage can.

