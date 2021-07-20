Hawk on the wagon

Jerry Cunningon writes this of his July 5 experience: “As my wife had coffee on our patio, we saw this bird come from our hedge in the backyard. I got my camera after it had jumped on the old Radio Flyer wagon to plan its next move. It turned out to be a young red-tailed hawk. It was begging to get warm so the sprinklers didn’t seem to bother him. Got this shot as as the sprinkler passed over him.”
