A hazmat team from Lewiston was called to investigate suspicious objects and substances Friday inside two rooms at the Quality Inn in Pullman.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said police were called to the Quality Inn after maids found coolers, mason jars, mailing envelopes and white powder in two rooms rented by a man and woman.
The hazmat team was called to inspect the rooms. Tennant said they determined the white powder was a soap compound and that no crime had been committed. He said no other hotel rooms were evacuated.