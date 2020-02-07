A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow trapped one person in a vehicle, said Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson.
Nickerson said the individual was extricated from the car and taken to Gritman Medical Center. A person from the other vehicle was also taken to Gritman.
The man and woman taken to the hospital were conscious and breathing, but Nickerson said he did not know the extent of their injuries beyond that.
The collision was reported at 3:22 p.m. on Steakhouse Hill, about 5 miles north of Moscow.
Nickerson said he did not know the cause of the crash, but said the highway was slippery. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.