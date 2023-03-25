Headed to the Depot

More than 10,000 roof tiles in the original color — vintage green — have been molded, fired, and glazed at the Ludowici plant in New Lexington, Ohio, and await shipment to the Pullman Depot Heritage Center in Pullman. The tiles are scheduled to arrive in early April and work will begin shortly thereafter to replace the roof of the 1917 Northern Pacific railway depot with one that closely replicates the original. The project is funded by Washington State Historical Society Heritage Capital Project grants and community donations. The photo was submitted by Kathleen Ryan.

More than 10,000 roof tiles in the original color — vintage green — have been molded, fired, and glazed at the Ludowici plant in New Lexington, Ohio, and await shipment to the Pullman Depot Heritage Center in Pullman. The tiles are scheduled to arrive in early April and work will begin shortly thereafter to replace the roof of the 1917 Northern Pacific railway depot with one that closely replicates the original. The project is funded by Washington State Historical Society Heritage Capital Project grants and community donations. The photo was submitted by Kathleen Ryan.