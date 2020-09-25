The Whitman County Health Department announced Thursday it supports hybrid or in-person learning for all Whitman County schools except for the entire Pullman School District and the Tekoa Middle and High Schools.
The department still recommends distance learning in Pullman and Tekoa.
These changes have been updated in recognition of viral activity in Whitman County, according to the department.
Whitman County received 28 new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,212.
Eleven of these patients are younger than 20-years-old and 17 are between ages 20-39. All are stable and self-isolating. One previously reported patient is still hospitalized.
Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Latah County, the largest spike since August.
All but two of these newest patients are in the 18-29 age range. The other two patients include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.
There have been 362 confirmed cases in the county this year.
There have been no deaths in either county.