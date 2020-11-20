Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Latah and Whitman counties.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 43 in Latah County, increasing its county total to 1,527. Of those, 1,455 are confirmed cases and 72 are probable cases. Of the total infected, 895 recovered and one died.
The 43 new cases include 23 people in the 18-29 age range, seven in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s and one man in his 80s.
PH-INCD reported 50 new cases Thursday in nearby Idaho County.
According to a news release Thursday from Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, 21 people have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. That’s two more patients since the hospital’s report last week. Gritman reported Thursday a 9.04 percent seven-day positivity rate, up from 7.74 percent last week.
Whitman County received 26 positive COVID-19 test results Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,121, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Six of the infected people are hospitalized, and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. There have been 22 deaths because of the virus.
Of the 26 new cases, eight are younger than 20 years old, 16 are in the 20-39 age range, one man is 40-59 and one man is 60-79.