Health director expects virus cases to decline

April 7 was a day of mostly bad COVID-19 milestones in the region.
Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health — Idaho North Central District, said the health district, which serves Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, hit 9,000 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths from the virus that day. Both are numbers Moehrle said the district didn’t initially expected to reach.
On a positive note, April 7 marked 30,000 doses of administered vaccines in the district.
“Two weeks ago was significant in our world of public health as we look at how we have encountered this virus over this length of time,” Moehrle said.
Moehrle spoke virtually Wednesday during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum titled “A COVID Year in Review: From Testing to Vaccinations and Beyond.”
As of Wednesday, there have been 9,172 cases (8,040 confirmed and 1,132 probable) and 104 COVID-19 deaths in the health district. Of those, 3,048 (2,890 confirmed and 158 probable) were recorded in Latah County, including 10 deaths.
Moehrle said while it is still tragic losing 10 people to the virus, Latah County’s deaths per population have been lower than most other counties in Idaho.
Moehrle said as more people get vaccinated and when University of Idaho’s spring semester concludes, she expects Latah County cases to decline.
Latah County is in the moderate risk category for COVID-19 while the other four counties in the health district are in the minimal risk level.
“I’m hoping that by the time the campuses go out and our vaccines are up, then Latah will be able to move out of that yellow zone (moderate risk) as well and into the green (minimal risk),” Moehrle said.
Last week, Latah County averaged: 6.14 new cases per day; 0.77 days for test results to come back; and 3.14 districtwide hospitalizations.
Latah County met the health district’s minimal risk metrics concerning test results and hospitalizations, but the daily cases were higher than the four or fewer daily cases required for minimal risk status.
Of the 3,048 cases in Latah County, 1,587, or 52 percent, are in the 18-29 age range. The second-highest caseload is people in their 30s in which there have been 341 cases.
The health district reported 16 new cases in the county Wednesday, including 14 people in the 18-29 age range, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
She called Gritman Medical Center “an amazing partner” regarding its vaccination efforts. The Moscow hospital has administered 10,208 doses as of Wednesday, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
Moehrle also credited Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the Moscow City Council for instituting a face mask order that says face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. She said the work the mayor and council has done to protect residents’ health has reduced the number of deaths in the county.
In Whitman County, 16 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total in the county to 4,117 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Deaths remained unchanged at 47, but hospitalizations since the pandemic started increased by one, to 101.
