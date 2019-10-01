Pullman Regional Hospital hosted its annual Health Innovation Summit at SEL Event Center on Sept. 17. A panel of individuals from Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and Pullman Regional Hospital presented on its partnership to develop a new rural residency program (graduate medical education). The Next Era of Excellence/Prop. 1 on the November general election ballot would provide space to house the Family Medicine Residency program. From left to right: Gerald Early, M.D., chief medical officer and medical innovation officer at Pullman Regional Hospital; Daryll DeWald, vice president and chancellor of WSU Health Sciences; Glenn Johnson, Pullman mayor; Dr. Jonathan Espenschied, associate dean for GME and the designated institutional official at the WSU College of Medicine; Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital; and Steve Hall, M.D., Palouse Medical and program site coordinator.