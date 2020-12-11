The deadline is Tuesday for Idaho residents to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state insurance exchange. After open enrollment ends, residents will not be able to enroll in coverage unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.
The exchange’s customer support center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of Dec. with some exceptions for the holidays. Additional phone and email support will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 19.
To enroll in health insurance for the 2021 plan year, visit YourHealthIdaho.org. For questions or to speak with customer support, call (855) 944-3246.