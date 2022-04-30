Latah County added 21 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed Friday.
Latah County’s uptick in cases included seven people in their 50s, five between the ages of 18 and 29, three in their 40s, three in their 60s and two in their 30s. The county now has a pandemic total of 6,157 confirmed cases, 568 probable cases and 48 deaths.
Whitman County hasn’t updated its case total since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.