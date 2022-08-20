Whitman and Latah counties added a total of 65 new cases of COVID-19 this past week, according to figures reported by health officials.
Whitman County announced approximately 41 new cases this week, while Latah County added 24 new infections, according to statistics on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
Coronavirus cases confirmed with at-home tests aren’t part of the official numbers, so the actual amount of new COVID-19 infections in the area is thought to more than what has been reported.