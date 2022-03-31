LEWISTON — Local health experts say the additional coronavirus booster shot approved Tuesday by the FDA for older and immunocompromised individuals could be worth getting for those concerned they may be at a higher risk for serious illness if they catch COVID-19.
The additional booster was approved because of reduced efficacy of the vaccine over time, and to protect people who are more vulnerable to serious illness, said Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health.
The second booster should be available at any location offering Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and locations can be found at vaccines.gov.
“I think there’s a lot of good evidence to suggest that these boosters are a good idea. And moving forward, we could see more recommendations (for boosters). It really has to do with the waning efficiency of those other boosters over time,” Skidmore said. “(It’s) a lot like a flu shot.”
People 50 years and older can get the shot if they’re at least four months out from their last booster, along with some younger people whose immune systems are compromised. However, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for children.
People who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are also recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to get a booster of either of the aforementioned mRNA vaccines, but are not yet eligible for a second booster.
There’s no downsides to receiving the extra booster, Skidmore said, though the uninsured may want to act soon if they’re going to get it.
The Health Resources and Services Administration has stopped accepting new claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment among uninsured, and will stop accepting claims for the administration of the vaccine April 5. The vaccines themselves are still free for now, but cutting of funding for administration could limit the accessibility of free vaccines at some locations.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also safe to get alongside vaccines for other viruses such as influenza, said Amanda Moore, a provider at St. Joseph Primary Care.
Whether or not regular COVID-19 boosters will be recommended similarly to the flu vaccine is yet to be seen, she said.
“The studies just aren’t out yet. That is something that the CDC and FDA are looking at,” Moore said. “And I think you know, stay tuned.”
Although research is still coming in regarding multiple vaccine boosters, what providers do know is that immunity, whether from vaccinations or catching the virus, wanes over time, Moore said.
“I can’t tell you if you’re at risk of severe disease,” she said. “But what I can tell you is that the best protection that we have against severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID is the vaccine.”
People who have specific concerns about the vaccine, or who are unsure if they qualify for the second booster, should consult with their primary care provider, Moore said.
More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found at bit.ly/3Lu8WJ7.
This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.